Chinese online video creators are moving from simply "going abroad" to building lasting global communities, according to a white paper released on Friday at the 2025 Shanghai Internet Audio and Video Content Creators Conference.

The report highlighted how Chinese content is finding stable audiences overseas. Food and culture vlogger Dianxi Xiaoge (West Yunnan Province Brother), for instance, has attracted more than 12 million subscribers on YouTube.

Chinese lifestyle app RedNote (Xiaohongshu) has seen daily active users in the United States surge to 1.2 million, with athletes such as French football player Kylian Mbappé and National Basketball Association star Ja Morant joining the platform.

Video-sharing site Bilibili is also expanding internationally, ranking among the top five video apps in Southeast Asia and eighth in the United Kingdom.