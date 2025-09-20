Chinese online video creators are moving from simply "going abroad" to building lasting global communities, according to a white paper released on Friday at the 2025 Shanghai Internet Audio and Video Content Creators Conference.
The report highlighted how Chinese content is finding stable audiences overseas. Food and culture vlogger Dianxi Xiaoge (West Yunnan Province Brother), for instance, has attracted more than 12 million subscribers on YouTube.
Chinese lifestyle app RedNote (Xiaohongshu) has seen daily active users in the United States surge to 1.2 million, with athletes such as French football player Kylian Mbappé and National Basketball Association star Ja Morant joining the platform.
Video-sharing site Bilibili is also expanding internationally, ranking among the top five video apps in Southeast Asia and eighth in the United Kingdom.
Domestically, the online audio-visual sector had reached 1.22 trillion yuan (US$168 billion) by the end of 2024, with 757,000 companies active in the field.
More than 1.62 billion creator accounts exist across short-video platforms, and daily uploads have surpassed 130 million.
The report noted that generative artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly lowering barriers to entry and could account for up to 90 percent of online content worldwide by 2026.
The two-day conference, held at the Great Knowledge & Innovation Community (GKIC) in Yangpu District, featured forums, roundtable discussions, and outdoor performances.
Its theme, "A Chorus of Voices Weaves a Symphony," reflected a focus on collaboration between creators, industries, and communities, according to the organizers.
The event is backed by Shanghai's "Nine Measures" policy, introduced in July to support quality content creation. The policy provides funding, space, and incentives for creators, aiming to make the city a center for digital storytelling and cultural exports.
The white paper said China's creator economy is shifting from one-off viral content to long-term cultural assets.
High-quality works are being adapted across formats – from short videos to podcasts and offline products – creating sustainable income and stronger global influence.