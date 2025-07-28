More than 20 kilograms of gold and silver jewelry were swept away from a Laofengxiang jewelry store in Wuqi County, Shaanxi Province, after severe flooding hit the region on July 25, triggering a scramble by local residents to recover the valuables.

As floodwaters surged past the banks of the Beiluo River and into nearby businesses, display cases and a store safe were washed out of the shop, Jimu News reported today.

According to the store’s owner, a man surnamed Ye, the flood hit suddenly in the morning before staff could secure the inventory. Jewelry, including bracelets, necklaces, rings, pendants, and diamonds, remained in display counters overnight and were not relocated before evacuation. A safe containing new stock, old gold for recycling, and cash was also lost.

Following the flood, some display cabinets were recovered several hundred meters away. Employees managed to retrieve about 1 kilogram of jewelry from surrounding mud, and a few residents voluntarily returned found items.