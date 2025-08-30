Chinese mainland stock markets continued a rally this week, amid reports that people are pulling money out of bank and wealth management accounts to invest in shares as markets hit 2025 highs this month. Individual investors comprise 90 percent of the market. Some analysts warn that the markets may be nearing a tipping point.

"People need to be cautious when optimism starts spreading like wild fire," said Yuan Li, an analyst at Soochow Securities. "Some big-cap firms missed estimates in half-year earnings, and global trade disputes have no certain answers in near sight."

Among companies reporting lower earnings or even losses this week were: technology companies Huawei and ZTE, major banks, property developers, consumer-goods retailers Meituan and PDD, oil producers, and carmakers BYD and Li Auto.

Brokerages, however, benefited from the influx of investment. Citic Securities, the largest mainland brokerages, reported a 30 percent rise in half-year revenue. And e-commerce giant Alibaba posted a 78 percent in its first-quarter profit, though it didn't join Meituan in disclosing the adverse impact of the fierce competition in the fast-delivery food market.