The United Nations has officially designated 44 Chinese traditions as world cultural heritage. This series examines how each of them defines what it means to be Chinese.

Chinese shadow puppetry is one of the oldest theatrical traditions in China, using carved leather figures, screens and music to tell stories more than 2,000 years old.

Puppeteers animate figures behind a lit screen, their voices and instruments giving life to tales of history, folklore and morality.

The art was added to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2011.

Its origin is often traced to the Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 220), when shadows were used to console grief for the dead.

In the Song Dynasty (960-1279), the form of theater was public entertainment. By the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), it had spread across the country.

The puppets are made of cowhide or donkey hide, processed until thin and translucent. Artisans carve the figures with fine knives, paint them with mineral colors and assemble the pieces with movable joints.

A single puppet may have 12 to 24 parts. Manipulating them requires dexterity. Puppeteers also sing in falsetto, improvise lines, and play drums, gongs and stringed instruments at the same time.

Performances once marked weddings, funerals and temple fairs. Large troupes of up to nine artists staged plays that lasted all night.

In smaller villages, two or three performers carried the art on makeshift stages during slack farming seasons. Scripts were memorized, improvised or handed down in notebooks.