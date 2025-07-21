A Chinese delivery rider has sparked national sympathy after a viral video showed her braving 40°C heat with her young daughter – who is battling cancer – riding in the food box of her electric bike.

The woman, surnamed Zhu from Bozhou in east China's Anhui Province, said that her daughter was diagnosed with a malignant retroperitoneal tumor, according to Elephant News.

Since then, the family has spent between 300,000 to 400,000 yuan (US$40,000–55,000) on medical treatment. The girl has already had three surgeries, nine rounds of chemotherapy, and 12 sessions of radiation.

With no one at home to help, Zhu often brings her daughter along while working.

"She wants me to hold her all the time," Zhu said, adding that the hardest part is climbing stairs in buildings without elevators.

"It feels like I'm carrying a mountain."

Zhu and her husband both work as couriers. Despite the intense physical and emotional burden, she says she won't stop. "Only by working hard can I pay for her treatment."

The video quickly went viral on Chinese social media, with one comment summing up the sentiment: "While others carry food in their delivery boxes – she carries life."

Officials in Bozhou have reached out to Zhu's family with offer of further assistance.

Representatives from Meituan, the delivery platform she works for, also visited to show their support, according to the source.

"I think it's all worth it," Zhu said. "As long as my daughter is alive."