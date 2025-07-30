Typhoon Co-may, the eighth typhoon of the year, made landfall at 4:30am today on Zhujiajian Island in Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province, packing force 9 winds (23 meters per second) near its center and a minimum central pressure of 975 hPa.

In Shanghai, the storm has triggered widespread torrential rain and gusts, with rainfall reaching heavy storm levels. The city is under four weather alerts — typhoon yellow, rainstorm yellow, lightning yellow, and a blue alert for high tide on the Huangpu River.

Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 9–10 levels in coastal areas, with temperatures staying between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius.

The typhoon is forecast to move away from Shanghai around August 2, but its remnants will continue to bring frequent showers throughout the week.

Transportation across the city has been impacted. All ferry services were suspended from 7am, and highway speeds are limited to 60 km/h. Nearly 30 percent of flights at Shanghai Pudong and Hongqiao airports have been canceled, totaling around 640 flights — 410 from Pudong and 230 from Hongqiao.

Rail services across typhoon-affected lines, including the Hangzhou-Shenzhen, Shanghai-Nanjing, Shanghai-Hangzhou, Shanghai-Beijing, Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou and Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong routes, are operating under speed restrictions and some trains have been temporarily suspended or rerouted. However, 14 long-distance trains, including routes from Ningbo to Jinan, Xi’an, and Luoyang, have resumed operations as conditions permit.

Shanghai Disneyland and Legoland remain open, with certain rides being adjusted based on real-time weather conditions.

Authorities continue to urge residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions against flooding and other storm-related hazards.

By next week, as the subtropical high pressure system strengthens, sunny and hot weather is expected to return, with highs rebounding to 34-35 degrees Celsius and possible afternoon thunderstorms.