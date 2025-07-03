Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher faces intense global backlash after posting a racial slur on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), jeopardizing the band’s upcoming Asian reunion tour just months before scheduled performances in Seoul and Tokyo.
The controversy erupted on July 1 when Gallagher tweeted "Chingchong” — a phrase widely condemned for mocking East Asian languages and appearances. Though the post was deleted within hours, screenshots proliferated rapidly, triggering outrage across Asia and beyond.
Gallagher issued an apology later that day, writing: "Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before it wasn’t intentional you know I love you all and I do not discriminate. peace and love LG x.”
Critics immediately dismissed the statement as insincere, noting vague wording and lack of direct accountability for the racial slur’s harm. The apology failed to quell fury among Asian fans, particularly in South Korea and Japan, where Oasis is set to perform sold-out concerts in October as part of their first reunion tour since 2009.
A Chinese fan @2270925Augurey lamented on X: "I spent so much time and effort trying to get these tickets. I was ready to travel all the way to the UK alone to see this concert. A simple 'sorry' isn't enough to make up for this."
As of July 2, neither Oasis’s management nor tour promoters have addressed the crisis beyond Gallagher’s initial apology. The Seoul and Tokyo concerts remain scheduled, but local organizers are monitoring backlash that could impact attendance.