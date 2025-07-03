Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher faces intense global backlash after posting a racial slur on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), jeopardizing the band’s upcoming Asian reunion tour just months before scheduled performances in Seoul and Tokyo.

The controversy erupted on July 1 when Gallagher tweeted "Chingchong” — a phrase widely condemned for mocking East Asian languages and appearances. Though the post was deleted within hours, screenshots proliferated rapidly, triggering outrage across Asia and beyond.

Gallagher issued an apology later that day, writing: "Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before it wasn’t intentional you know I love you all and I do not discriminate. peace and love LG x.”