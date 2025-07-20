More than 100 youngsters from around the world gathered on the century-old Wuyi Road in Changning District on Friday night as part of the Shanghai International Youth Gathering.
During the program, they also enjoyed the beauty of Huangpu River and visited the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum.
"I was so impressed by the ship tour on (Huangpu) River at night with all the lighting on. Welcome to Shanghai and it was very, very nice," said Nkemcha Martin Tiku from Cameroon.
"The technological level of the city is very, very good and I enjoy it. I have taken enough pictures and I have taken enough documentation, which I will share to my friends.
"We are young people from around the world meeting in China through the program and we work with friends from different parts of the world. We learn from each other and we share our experiences of what we are doing. And by doing that, we gain innovative ideas.
"When we go back home, we have those innovative ideas implemented in our projects so that we develop ourselves for sustainable development."
Amid the boom of "China Travel," Shanghai has become one of the hottest destinations for overseas travelers.
The Shanghai International Youth Lifestyle Index was released during the ceremony, focusing on transportation, accommodation, tourism, shopping, and entertainment, presenting the trendiest landmarks and coolest guide of Shanghai.
Based on the index, a guide that integrates youth trends, international style, and daily vibe was compiled and presented to six international youth representatives.
The guide will be distributed at the one-stop comprehensive service centers for foreigners at Shanghai Pudong and Hongqiao airports and the overseas talent service center in Hongqiao.
The event also launched the Shanghai (Changning) international youth consumer-friendly environment plan, with enterprises like Juneyao Airlines and Meituan pledging to optimize multilingual consumption scenes.
The Shanghai Committee of the Communist Youth League of China and Changning District will create a more innovative youth-friendly environment by optimizing multilingual consumption scenes, and distributing more consumption discounts from businesses.
WYSH Feiyue Li, the birthplace of Shanghai Feilo Acoustics Co, China's first publicly listed company, has been transformed into a creative urban art and culture hub.
A three-day Youth Urban Market is held here, making the century-old Wuyi Road glow with fashionable youth power and diverse international charm.
At the bazaar, staff from China Rising Star Art Museum combined traditional round and folding fans with modern aesthetics, and innovatively integrated nail art into guofeng (China-chic) style, which triggered attention from Chinese and foreign youth.
"We inlay elements such as pearls and jade pendants on semi-finished fan surfaces, allowing young people to quickly 'get' the charm of ink-wash through strong visual impact," said Qu Zihan, director of the museum.
Booths of Shanghai-style embroidery and pankou (buttons on cheongsam) showed exquisite craftsmenship and daily necessities and accessories such as earrings and car pendants.
One of the most popular booths was sugar painting.
Foreign youth gathered in front of the stall, watching the craftsman scoop up sugar liquid and sway it on the board with wrist movements. With just a spoon, a spatula, and a bamboo stick, he created vivid animal images.
Paolino from Italy chose "sheep" sugar painting for herself.
"I know China's 12 zodiac signs, and this is my zodiac animal," Paolino smiles.