More than 100 youngsters from around the world gathered on the century-old Wuyi Road in Changning District on Friday night as part of the Shanghai International Youth Gathering.

During the program, they also enjoyed the beauty of Huangpu River and visited the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum.

"I was so impressed by the ship tour on (Huangpu) River at night with all the lighting on. Welcome to Shanghai and it was very, very nice," said Nkemcha Martin Tiku from Cameroon.

"The technological level of the city is very, very good and I enjoy it. I have taken enough pictures and I have taken enough documentation, which I will share to my friends.

"We are young people from around the world meeting in China through the program and we work with friends from different parts of the world. We learn from each other and we share our experiences of what we are doing. And by doing that, we gain innovative ideas.

"When we go back home, we have those innovative ideas implemented in our projects so that we develop ourselves for sustainable development."