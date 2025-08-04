China's game industry is accelerating its overseas expansion, demonstrating vigorous growth and aiming to achieve annual revenues of up to US$20 billion. This promising trend was a key highlight at ChinaJoy 2025, Asia's biggest digital entertainment fair, which concluded in Shanghai today.

ChinaJoy, officially known as the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also served as a vital platform for service providers to assist Chinese game firms in their global outreach.

A game's success hinges on compelling narrative content, gameplay innovation, deep cultural and emotional connections and strong community interaction. Chinese developers have excelled at creating globally appealing narratives by deeply exploring local culture and fusing it with a global perspective.

A prime example is the Shanghai-developed "Genshin Impact." The blockbuster has consistently topped global trending game lists for several consecutive years, lauded for its stunning visuals and rich cultural content, according to X (formerly Twitter).

X released a report at ChinaJoy, projecting that Chinese game export revenue will soon hit US$20 billion annually, a leap from the over US$15 billion achieved in 2019. The online social media platform showcased its promotional and data analysis services designed to support these gaming firms.