Anting Town in Jiading District, a pivotal hub of China's automobile industry, unveils a unique two-day tourism route to explore its distinctive automotive culture, promising a fresh and unforgettable experience.

Day 1

Shanghai Auto Museum

China's first professional automobile museum is in the Shanghai Auto Expo Park. The exhibition hall has a construction area of 28,000 square meters and an exhibition area of over 10,000 square meters, with more than 130 classic vehicles of over 50 global makes on display. Vintage car ride is available.

Opening hours: 9:30am-4:30pm

Admission: 60 yuan (adult),

40 yuan (child)

Address: 7565 Boyuan Rd

Miniature Wonderland

All aboard! At the wonderland, visitors can take in stunning landscapes such as the Knight City in France, Swiss towns at the foot of the snowy Alps, and medieval castles in Spain.

The Miniature Wonderland at the Shanghai International Automobile City also features Chinese elements, including a futuristic smart city and the mystical ancient Dunhuang Silk Road. Visitors can bring their own model trains to run on the museum's tracks, or customize miniature figures to place in the theme park scenes.

Opening hours: 9:30am-5pm (closed on Monday)

Admission: 60 yuan (adult),

38 yuan (child)

Address: 4/F of Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center, 7575 Boyuan Rd

Shanghai Automobile Art Space

About 50 painting works are on display, building an aesthetic bridge across tradition and contemporary. The exhibition space sets up a "scenery changing with each step" viewing route, allowing visitors to experience multiple visual language transformations during the tour.

Opening hours: Through July 30, 10am-4pm (closed on Monday)

Admission: 15 yuan (adult),

5 yuan (child)

Address: 3/F of Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center, 7575 Boyuan Rd

HURA Remote Driving Digital Racing Theme Park

HURA is an innovative platform integrating advanced technology, racing culture and entertainment, aiming to provide users with safe and realistic remote driving.

It combines eSports, technology and offline entertainment, offering racing enthusiasts a brand-new interactive experience.

The park has four core functional areas – professional track, eSports interaction, technology exhibition center and theme dining – providing comprehensive racing entertainment experiences.

Through intelligent cockpits and remote control technology, users can operate full-scale racing cars on real tracks from simulation cockpits, enjoying realistic driving and racing fun.

Opening hours: 11:30am-7pm (closed on Monday)

Address: 1001 Jinmingdu Rd

Karlmann King Building

At Karlmann King Planet Building, you can also experience the retro electric vehicle GOGOKA, where adults and children can enjoy the fun of driving on an F1-style track together.

The pet paradise allows people to enjoy a wonderful time having lunch with foxes.

Founded by IAT Automobile Technology, Karlmann King is a design and high-end customization company.

It is Asia's largest independent automotive design company with a global R&D team of over 3,000 people, having rich development experience in automotive technology, new energy, artificial intelligence and other fields.

Karlmann King features "large and comprehensive" design, with high-end customization as its main business, covering the entire chain from conceptual design and engineering R&D to intelligent interaction and extended design products, demonstrating the infinite possibilities of future automotive design.