Fifty Chinese companies made it on the list of MIT Technology Review TR50 ranking, which was released in Shanghai.

The list includes domestic behemoths like Huawei and BYD, as well as emerging tech stars like DeepSeek and Unitree Robotics.

According to MIT Technology Review, a leading global technology media outlet, TR50 companies excel in two areas: developing and applying new technologies intelligently, and understanding market and business opportunities strategically.

Since its inception in 2010, TR50 has sought to highlight globally prominent innovators, acting as "a guide to how technology is changing the world." The list was first expanded to include China in 2019, and this year's selection focused on enterprises that are "in China, by China, for China," with consideration given to technological innovation, globalization potential, and commercialization capabilities.

This year's TR50 top industries are artificial intelligence and computing, robots and smart manufacturing, semiconductors, and life sciences. The list includes Chinese corporations, multinational firms, and joint ventures, as well as startups, scale-ups and industry leaders.

Notably, Chinese artificial intelligence startups such as DeepSeek are growing rapidly. By adopting low-cost, open-source models, they are challenging closed-source systems' dominance and setting new performance standards.