Acclaimed documentary series "China Before China" is readying the second season, titled "What Makes China," which will focus on the specific historical period of the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907).
The series sheds light on China's million-year human history. The first season has been hailed by a large overseas audience via platforms and TV stations like YouTube, iTalkBB and Vintera TV. Its English version will soon be aired in Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, India and other countries.
On Wednesday, officials announced that starting from September the crew will visit multiple cultural sites around the world, including the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province; the Toshodaiji Temple in Nara, Japan; and the ruins of the ancient city of Chang'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
Through the perspectives of different classes and professions such as nobles, officials, poets, painters and monks, the second season will vividly reveal the material, spiritual, and institutional heritage left by the Tang Dynasty for China and the world.
Visual technology experts from the United Kingdom and Spain will also join the post-production, using cutting-edge digital technology to "revive" the ancient cities and make the murals "speak."
A team of over 50 scholars in the fields of history, archeology and art history have been invited to polish the narrative and ensure historical authenticity.
Chief director Gan Chao remarked that the magnificent, inclusive and diverse culture of the Tang Dynasty radiated to and even influenced Asia through the Silk Road. The connection between China and the world in this period of time will be revealed to the audience.
Stories about the documentary's production have been compiled into a book. It also features a large number of high-definition cultural relic images, archeological site photos, detailed historical information, and archaeological routes and maps.
In the future, elements of the Tang Dynasty from the "What Makes China" series will be incorporated into various scenes of urban life. Through technologies, such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality, audiences will be able to "travel" to Chang'an City in the Tang Dynasty, stroll along its streets and palace. The digital cultural relics presented in 3D will also allow users to immerse themselves in details of the artworks.