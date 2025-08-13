Acclaimed documentary series "China Before China" is readying the second season, titled "What Makes China," which will focus on the specific historical period of the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907).

The series sheds light on China's million-year human history. The first season has been hailed by a large overseas audience via platforms and TV stations like YouTube, iTalkBB and Vintera TV. Its English version will soon be aired in Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, India and other countries.



On Wednesday, officials announced that starting from September the crew will visit multiple cultural sites around the world, including the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province; the Toshodaiji Temple in Nara, Japan; and the ruins of the ancient city of Chang'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Through the perspectives of different classes and professions such as nobles, officials, poets, painters and monks, the second season will vividly reveal the material, spiritual, and institutional heritage left by the Tang Dynasty for China and the world.

Visual technology experts from the United Kingdom and Spain will also join the post-production, using cutting-edge digital technology to "revive" the ancient cities and make the murals "speak."