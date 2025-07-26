The World AI Conference & High-level Meeting on Global AI Governance (WAIC) 2025 officially opened on Saturday in Shanghai. The three-day event, themed "Global Solidarity in the AI Era," gathered Chinese Premier Li Qiang, global government officials, corporate executives, scientists including Nobel laureates and Turing Award recipients.

During the opening ceremony of China's top-tier AI event, several key artificial intelligence proposals and results were released, covering AI governance, open-source collaboration and hazard early warning.

Premier Li Qiang delivered the opening speech, emphasizing the deep integration of AI with the real economy and hailing Shanghai as an "AI highland city." This serves as the latest endorsement from China's top leadership, following President Xi Jinping's visit to Shanghai's AI incubators and his encouragement for the city's continued AI industry development.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a video address, called for inclusive and safe AI through robust international cooperation. Anne Bouverot, Special Envoy of the French President, spoke on AI's potential to tackle pressing challenges like the climate crisis and improve healthcare, education, and agriculture. Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary General of ASEAN, highlighted inclusive AI as a "cornerstone" for digital transformation, emphasizing the vision of global solidarity between ASEAN and China.