How Shanghai's young moonlight as food delivery riders to stay fit and stress-free

Just like a massive multiplayer online game, an increasing number of young people in Shanghai and other Chinese cities are taking on part-time jobs as food delivery riders. Their goals vary – to burn calories, release work pressure, or simply earn a little extra cash.

Take "Caomei," for example. Since starting food delivery late last month, he has been riding for about 10 days, shedding 1 kilogram and pocketing over 120 yuan (US$16.69) a day. "I have a pretty flexible schedule – two delivery shifts during the morning and evening rush hours, about six hours in total," he told Shanghai Morning Post, a local media outlet. "I weighed 94.5 kilograms when I started. My goal is to lose two kilos by the end of the week." Social media hashtags like "do delivery to lose weight" are gaining traction. "A Chi," another rider, posted online: "I ride to lose weight. I'll only take one order and ride for up to three hours a day. Anyone want to share their tips?"

For many, cycling is the preferred workout. Some use their own mountain or racing bikes, while others opt for shared bikes. "Hua," who works by day and delivers by night, said: "I've been doing this for over two weeks, two to three hours each night. I just grab a shared bike, do a few orders, and go home. I've lost seven kilos and earned over 500 yuan." Some take the idea even further. One user on social media platform Rednote shared that he delivers food during his morning runs. In his post, he noted that the trick is to avoid orders with soups or other spill-prone dishes, and to know the route well so you can pace yourself according to your stamina.

Apart from fitness, stress relief is another major motivation. "Walking deliveries are like cardio – fast walking in the gym, but with tips," wrote "B" on an online forum. "The difference is that gyms can get boring, while deliveries give you instant satisfaction, especially when customers appreciate your work." For "Rongrong," a lab researcher, delivery work is like completing quests in a video game – accept a task, find the address, deliver the goods, and earn coins. "After a night of delivery, I sleep better and have a more regular routine. Plus, I've learned which restaurants are cleaner and which neighborhoods are nicer," she noted.