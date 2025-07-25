A total of 170 companies and 27 organizations have signed up for the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), authorities told a press briefing on Friday.
Over 330,000 square meters of exhibition space have been booked in the business exhibition area at the event, which will take place in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, said Wu Zhengping, deputy director of the China International Import Expo Bureau.
More than 50 countries and international organizations have confirmed participation in the exhibition, with more expected in the coming months, said Wu.
Countries including Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway and Peru are sending delegations at record scale.
"We're very grateful to the CIIE for providing such an excellent platform. It has had a strong positive impact on promoting our brand," said Zhang Huiqiang, director and general manager of Guangzhou Rinnai Co Ltd.
He said the expo had helped the company expand the reach of its products, especially high-end ones, from first- and second-tier cities to smaller, lower-tier markets.
Innovation and inclusion
More than 80 Fortune Global 500 companies and leading industry players will participate in the intelligent industry and information technology exhibition area.
In the medical equipment and health-care products section, 10 Fortune Global 500 pharmaceutical companies, along with three major medical imaging giants, and three leading radiotherapy equipment manufacturers will be among the key exhibitors.
The automotive zone has been expanded and will showcase intelligent, safe and sustainable innovations.
The innovation incubation sector will host more than 500 cutting-edge global projects, covering the digital economy, green and low-carbon development, life sciences, and manufacturing technology.
"We have participated in all seven previous CIIE editions and have signed up for the eighth," said Hou Wei, vice president of the imaging division at GE HealthCare China. "This year, we will bring more than 10 cutting-edge medical technology products to the expo."
Also on Friday, more than 40 enterprises, including GE HealthCare and Rinnai, signed up for the 9th CIIE.
For the first time, a dedicated zone will be set up for products from the least developed countries (LDCs). This initiative aims to help businesses from all LDCs and 53 African countries that have diplomatic ties with China. It allows them to take advantage of zero-tariff benefits and expand their access to the Chinese market.
As a key component of CIIE, the Hongqiao International Economic Forum will return this year with the latest version of the World Openness Report.
The World Openness Report 2025 will feature a special chapter led by a Nobel Prize-winning economist.
It will also feature a new section exploring how developing countries can industrialize while balancing openness, autonomy, technological security, and environmental sustainability.
Easier entry, deeper engagement
To enhance the experience for international exhibitors and visitors, the expo will offer food options that include specially designed Western-style and regional cuisine "CIIE set meals."
The e-port visa policy will be applied to the CIIE for the first time, said Shang Yong, deputy director of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau.
For foreign exhibitors invited by Shanghai-based organizers, for example, visa applications can be completed entirely online via its one-stop service platform, with no need for paper documents, passport submissions, or physical visa stickers. This also enables expedited customs clearance.
For invitees of exhibitors based outside Shanghai who have not obtained a visa prior to arrival, Shanghai Port visa offices allow direct applications for port visas upon entry.
Regarding city services, Shanghai is upgrading its integrated transport, including better subway access, dedicated shuttles, and customized bus routes linking key hotels, transit hubs, shopping areas, and the expo venue, said Zhu Min, director of the Shanghai Commerce Commission.
In addition, Shanghai plans to launch a CIIE-themed "ticket stub" initiative using CIIE-related credentials as "ticket stubs" that link to discounts at tourist attractions, historic towns, cultural sites, and restaurants across the city. Exhibitors and visitors are encouraged to make good use of these "CIIE ticket stubs" to enjoy exclusive benefits while exploring Shanghai beyond the expo, said Zhu.
They can also claim tax refunds at participating merchants across the city and use self-service tax refund machines at the airport.