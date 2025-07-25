A total of 170 companies and 27 organizations have signed up for the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), authorities told a press briefing on Friday.

Over 330,000 square meters of exhibition space have been booked in the business exhibition area at the event, which will take place in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, said Wu Zhengping, deputy director of the China International Import Expo Bureau.

More than 50 countries and international organizations have confirmed participation in the exhibition, with more expected in the coming months, said Wu.

Countries including Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway and Peru are sending delegations at record scale.

"We're very grateful to the CIIE for providing such an excellent platform. It has had a strong positive impact on promoting our brand," said Zhang Huiqiang, director and general manager of Guangzhou Rinnai Co Ltd.

He said the expo had helped the company expand the reach of its products, especially high-end ones, from first- and second-tier cities to smaller, lower-tier markets.