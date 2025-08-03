Chinese actress Zhao Lusi publicly accused her agency, Yinhe Kuyu Media, on August 2 of refusing to return control of her personal studio and misappropriating funds without consent, effectively forcing her team into disbandment and halting all operations.

In a Weibo post, the 25-year-old Zhao revealed the company unilaterally withdrew 2.05 million yuan (US$280,000) from the studio’s account to cover penalties from canceled endorsement deals and production shutdowns after her sudden illness during filming in December 2024.

She claimed the withdrawals were made without consultation and could continue. When she questioned the legality of the move, the company responded that the proportional compensation was lawful and advised her to consult a lawyer.

Zhao, who is under contract with the agency until 2030, shared screenshots of conversations with agency staff and hospital documents dated July 2025, diagnosing her with severe depression and anxiety. She claimed she had been threatened with blacklisting when she requested contract termination and was told not to speak out publicly.

“Don’t worry about banning me — I quit,” Zhao wrote. She also urged fans and the public: “If you're in danger, don’t believe anyone’s soothing words. Call the police immediately.”

In response, Zhao’s agency, issued a statement today, denying any wrongdoing, saying it has always fulfilled its contractual obligations and supported her career development. The company stressed that it has never engaged in any illegal or contract-breaching behavior, and urged Zhao to refrain from making vague public statements online that could mislead the public or fuel speculation.

Zhao publicly disclosed that her depression and anxiety worsened significantly during the filming of the drama "The Lover" in late 2024, citing extreme work pressure (40-day nonstop shooting, two-hour sleep nights) and emotional trauma. She developed mutism and physical symptoms.

She has been largely absent from major projects since, with only scattered brand appearances in the past six months and no new acting roles lined up.

Repeated inquiries by fans about her August schedule went unanswered, further fueling concerns that her studio is no longer functioning normally.

Zhao is one of China’s most popular rising actresses, known for her roles in hit historical romance dramas such as "The Long Ballad" and "Hidden Love," which earned her widespread acclaim and a devoted fan base. She has over 30 million followers on Weibo and a strong presence on major streaming platforms, where her shows consistently draw high viewership.