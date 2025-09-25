The National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai is hosting the China International Industry Fair (CIIF) 2025, covering nearly 30,000 square meters with over 3,000 companies from 28 countries and regions. The exhibition is divided into nine zones, including robotics, digital production platforms and advanced materials.

The Chaifu robotics area feels almost like a miniature "smart factory." At its center is the SF180-C3200, one of the largest robots on display. Weighing nearly three tons and capable of lifting 180 kilograms over 3.2 meters, it handles tasks that smaller machines simply cannot, from transporting heavy components to complex assembly operations.

Heavy-duty manipulators, smaller precision arms, humanoid robots, wheeled machines, and multi-legged inspection units all work together, completing full production processes from picking and inspection to transport and assembly under a unified scheduling system.

Alongside these giants, more agile machines like Dobot ATOM show another side of automation. Compact and flexible, ATOM handles delicate assembly, inspection, and transport tasks that require precision. It works in tandem with larger robots, forming a coordinated ecosystem where strength and finesse complement each other.

Observing the interaction between the SF180-C3200 and ATOM makes clear how contemporary production lines balance raw power, accuracy, and adaptability – a balance that is increasingly crucial in the era of flexible manufacturing.