Chinese top music influencer Wangzai Xiaoqiao is set to hold her first-ever “no-face” concert on August 9 at Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai — a bold move that’s already ignited widespread discussion and controversy online.
Known for never showing her face in any of her videos, Wangzai Xiaoqiao has amassed over 23 million followers and 470 million likes on Douyin (China’s TikTok equivalent).
Her upcoming concert will continue that tradition: She will perform behind a light-and-shadow veil, using a 360-degree surround sound stage to immerse fans purely in her music, without visual cues.
The singer, who reportedly suffered bullying as a child due to her appearance, hopes the performance will allow audiences to focus solely on her voice.
The concert will feature 28 songs, including seven self-composed originals, eight debut recordings, and 15 covers. It is scheduled to last up to 2 hours.
The concert's organizer, Warner Music Beijing, confirmed on July 21 that Xiaoqiao herself submitted an official performance consent letter and that the show will follow strict regulations. All performances will be monitored with full audio-visual recording to ensure no lip-syncing. The singer will wear specially designed thin masks to allow proper microphone pickup.
Despite the novelty and personal story behind the event, the concert has drawn backlash — particularly over ticket pricing. While standard outer-area seats are cheaper, inner-area tickets go for as much as 968 yuan (US$135).
Some fans are questioning the logic: “What’s the point of paying extra for a no-face concert if all you get is a closer speaker?” others asked, pointing out that the usual perks of premium seating — seeing facial expressions and stage presence — don’t apply here.
Wangzai Xiaoqiao has built her online fame entirely through Douyin, where she posts face-concealed singing videos. Her feed features solo performance clips — always with her face covered or out of the frame — as well as duet collaborations with high-profile artists, reinforcing her brand as a singer whose music, not appearance, takes center stage.