Chinese top music influencer Wangzai Xiaoqiao is set to hold her first-ever “no-face” concert on August 9 at Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai — a bold move that’s already ignited widespread discussion and controversy online.

Known for never showing her face in any of her videos, Wangzai Xiaoqiao has amassed over 23 million followers and 470 million likes on Douyin (China’s TikTok equivalent).

Her upcoming concert will continue that tradition: She will perform behind a light-and-shadow veil, using a 360-degree surround sound stage to immerse fans purely in her music, without visual cues.

The singer, who reportedly suffered bullying as a child due to her appearance, hopes the performance will allow audiences to focus solely on her voice.

The concert will feature 28 songs, including seven self-composed originals, eight debut recordings, and 15 covers. It is scheduled to last up to 2 hours.