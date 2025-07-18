The United Nations has officially designated 44 Chinese traditions as world cultural heritage. This series examines how each of them defines what it means to be Chinese.

In northeast China's Jilin, Heilongjiang and Liaoning provinces, the sounds of drums and flutes still echo through the mountains and villages. At the center of these performances is the farmers' dance of the country's Korean ethnic group.

The centuries-old tradition continues to thrive in fields, at festivals, on community stages and national television.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) added the farmers' dance to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009. It is the only dance form from China to hold this recognition.

The dance reflects the life, labor and beliefs of the Korean ethnic group, many of whom settled in northeast China in the 19th century.

The farmers' dance originated as a way to honor the earth and seek blessings for a bountiful harvest. In traditional performances, villagers offer food and drink to the God of the Land before the music and dancing begin.

Musicians play the oboe-like suona, drums, gongs and bells, which represent thunder, rain, wind and cloud. Dancers mimic farming tasks such as planting seeds, walking ridges and weeding. Movements follow the rhythm of the music, creating a shared act of celebration and prayer.