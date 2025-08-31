Shanghai welcomed 680,721 inbound tourists in July, a 33.84 percent increase compared with last year, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Of these, more than 491,000 were foreigners, marking a 40.8 percent growth.

The most significant growth came from South Korea, surging by 109.37 percent year on year, followed by a 60.32 percent increase in Indonesian arrivals.

Trip.com data shows that the US, Japan, Thailand and Russia are also among the leading source countries for inbound tourists.

According to Shanghai Spring Tour, the number of inbound tourist trips has doubled year on year. "Travelers from Spain, the US and Japan are showing growing interest in Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta," said Deputy General Manager Zhou Weihong.

Since launching non-stop charter flights between Shanghai, Ningbo and Hanoi in July, Spring Airlines has transported over 1,000 Vietnamese tourists to the region. They typically stay for six days, splitting their time between Shanghai's urban attractions and nearby destinations like Suzhou, Hangzhou and Wuzhen.

Foreign tourists have flocked to China's museums, with ticket sales up nearly 20 percent year on year, according to Trip.com. The Shanghai Museum, the Palace Museum, the Terracotta Army Museum, and the Sanxingdui Museum were among the most visited sites.

Data from the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism revealed that from January to July, the city hosted about 4.839 million inbound tourists, a 37 percent increase compared to last year. Of these, 3.612 million were foreign visitors, marking a 51.5 percent year-on-year rise.