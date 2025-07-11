Home/
Zhu Ying|2025-7-11
EU representative Fischer commends immersive storytelling during CPC congress memorial tour

As part of his visit to Shanghai before the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting in Beijing, Gabriel Fischer, European Affairs Advisor to the Chairman of Voice-Social Democracy of Slovakia, representative of the Slovak National Council to the European Union, toured the CPC First Congress Memorial this week.

He was especially impressed by the "live-action + 3D" storytelling.

"The exhibition layout is very well designed. The narrative flow is clear and cohesive throughout," said Fischer.