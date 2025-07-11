As part of his visit to Shanghai before the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting in Beijing, Gabriel Fischer, European Affairs Advisor to the Chairman of Voice-Social Democracy of Slovakia, representative of the Slovak National Council to the European Union, toured the CPC First Congress Memorial this week.

He was especially impressed by the "live-action + 3D" storytelling.

"The exhibition layout is very well designed. The narrative flow is clear and cohesive throughout," said Fischer.