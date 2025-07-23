Top music influencer Wangzai Xiaoqiao is facing growing backlash online after announcing a "no-face" concert on August 9 in Shanghai. In the four days since the reveal, the Chinese singer's Douyin account has shed nearly 600,000 followers, with her total follower count now down to 22.75 million.
At the single-night show, Wangzai Xiaoqiao will perform entirely masked, a continuation of her signature video style. Tickets range from 268 yuan to 968 yuan (US$135). However, fans are not convinced.
Many argue that a live concert depends on eye contact, facial expression and real-time interaction, none of which a masked performer can offer. Others point out the steep price gap of 700 yuan between different ticket tiers when everyone will be watching the same covered face, Jiemian News reported.
Questions about the music itself have further fueled the controversy. Of the 28 songs to be performed, only seven are original works written or co-written by the singer, while 15 are covers. Critics say that balance does not justify a ticket price comparable to those of better-known singers this summer.
Amid the backlash, some posted alleged photos of her unmasked on social media. Wangzai Xiaoqiao previously said she wears a mask online because she was bullied over her appearance as a child.
As of now, related hashtags and discussions about Wangzai Xiaoqiao continue to trend on Chinese social media as the debate continues.