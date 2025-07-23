Top music influencer Wangzai Xiaoqiao is facing growing backlash online after announcing a "no-face" concert on August 9 in Shanghai. In the four days since the reveal, the Chinese singer's Douyin account has shed nearly 600,000 followers, with her total follower count now down to 22.75 million.

At the single-night show, Wangzai Xiaoqiao will perform entirely masked, a continuation of her signature video style. Tickets range from 268 yuan to 968 yuan (US$135). However, fans are not convinced.

Many argue that a live concert depends on eye contact, facial expression and real-time interaction, none of which a masked performer can offer. Others point out the steep price gap of 700 yuan between different ticket tiers when everyone will be watching the same covered face, Jiemian News reported.