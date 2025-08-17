A woman trapped alone in a bedroom for nearly 30 hours was dramatically rescued after using her own blood to scrawl “110 625” on a pillow and tossing it out the window, where it was discovered by a passing delivery rider in southwest China's Sichuan.

Local police said the woman, surnamed Zhou, had been cleaning her rental apartment on August 11 when a gust of wind slammed the door shut, accidentally locking her inside in Leshan, Sichuan Province, Red Star News reported today.

The faulty door lock could not be opened from within, and her phone was left in the living room, cutting off any chance of calling for help. Because she was trapped on such a high floor, her cries for help couldn't be heard, according to the report.

In desperation, Zhou bit her finger, smeared the numbers “110” (China’s emergency hotline) and “625” (her building and unit number) on a white pillow, then threw it outside. Around 4pm the next day, an alert food delivery driver spotted the bloodied pillow and immediately called police, the report said.

Officers quickly canvassed nearby buildings, and with the help of hotel staff identified the matching pillowcase to a homestay on the 25th floor of the building. They forced entry and freed Zhou, who was weak but conscious.

Doctors said she suffered dehydration and low blood sugar from prolonged confinement, but was not in life-threatening condition, according to the report.

Police credited the delivery rider’s quick response and Zhou’s ingenuity for preventing a potential tragedy, the report said.