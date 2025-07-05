Tourism festival features fashion, cruises, ancient town culture and more

Shanghai's annual tourism extravaganza started on Saturday, lasting longer and with more diverse activities in this brand new version. The summer travel season of the Shanghai Tourism Festival runs from July 5 to the end of August, targeting families and students. About 300 activities cover diverse scenarios such as fashion performances, waterfront leisure, cruise experiences, ancient town culture and parent-child interactions. It allows travelers from home and abroad to experience the charm of the city via performances, night tours and parent-child interactions, while stimulating diverse consumption demands.

The festival will link tourist and leisure blocks, the waterfronts of the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, and historical and cultural conservation areas, with music festivals, animation exhibitions and cruise experiences. Consumption coupons will be distributed. In Songjiang District, a Thai-style carnival will be held at Playa Maya Water Park this summer, while Chenshan Botanical Garden will host magic night summer camps, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism. Shanghai Disney Resort will stage the "Duffy Month" activity with Disney friends ready to create a joyful summer time. An array of heavyweight exhibitions are part of the festival.

The "Legends of Dragon: The Ancient Civilization of Hongshan Culture" at the east branch of Shanghai Museum will run through October 8, featuring around 300 cultural relics from 20 cultural and museum venues, showcasing the century-old achievements of Hongshan archaeology and the latest discoveries. "Amazing Zhulong," the first immersive naked-eye 3D installation art display focused on mythological creatures from "Shan Hai Jing," or "Classic of Mountains and Seas," will debut on July 15 at China Art Museum in the Pudong New Area. "Paths to Modernity: Masterpieces from the Musée d'Orsay, Paris" is ongoing at the Museum of Art Pudong. Fuxing Island in Yangpu District will be transformed into Xiaohongshu REDLAND, where trendy exhibitions, camping areas and creative workshops form an immersive magnetic field.

