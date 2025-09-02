Starting from October 1, Chinese railway stations will stop issuing paper reimbursement receipts. Passengers will need to apply for e-invoices instead.

"The blue paper slips will no longer be available. Passengers can apply for e-invoices issued through 12306, the official railway ticketing website and app," a customer service representative told Shanghai Daily.

"Passengers have 180 days to apply, either after their trip or after paying cancellation or change fees," the staff member added.

For foreign travelers, the staffer said, "You need to register an account and use the English version of the 12306 website or app to request an e-invoice."