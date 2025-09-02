Starting from October 1, Chinese railway stations will stop issuing paper reimbursement receipts. Passengers will need to apply for e-invoices instead.
"The blue paper slips will no longer be available. Passengers can apply for e-invoices issued through 12306, the official railway ticketing website and app," a customer service representative told Shanghai Daily.
"Passengers have 180 days to apply, either after their trip or after paying cancellation or change fees," the staff member added.
For foreign travelers, the staffer said, "You need to register an account and use the English version of the 12306 website or app to request an e-invoice."
The change only affects reimbursement. Ticket buying and boarding stay the same: Chinese passengers swipe their ID cards, while foreign passengers use their passports at manual gates.
Some passengers online noted that paper tickets were also useful for checking departure time and gate, especially for older travelers.
Railway staff said passengers can still print "Trip Information Reminders" at stations before departure, which are believed to be helpful for passengers who are not so familiar with digital tools. It shows all key ticket details, including the train number, departure and arrival stations, seat and boarding gate, but cannot be used for reimbursement. The same details are also sent by text message to the phone linked to each booking.
China began piloting paperless train tickets in 2018. By 2020, e-tickets had been rolled out nationwide, with paper tickets marked "for reimbursement only."
In November 2024, e-invoices were introduced alongside paper receipts during a transition period. That period ends this month.