Construction on the second phase of the Qingpu Bailian Outlets Plaza, which is expected to become the biggest outlet in Asia, is on schedule and it is expected to open next year.
The new phase will feature 30,000 square meters of commercial space, with about 20,000 square meters dedicated to retail operations, and will introduce around 100 new shops.
The project is also expected to add approximately 2,500 parking spaces, significantly enhancing the shopping experience, according to Bailian Group.
The two phases will be linked by two bridges amid Shanghai's latest efforts to upgrade commercial spaces and to push for the integration of agriculture, culture, shopping and tourism.
The combined shopping complex in suburban Qingpu District is expected to become the biggest in Asia with overall space of 200,000 square meters and estimated annual sales exceeding 7 billion yuan (US$975.34 million).
Qingpu Bailian Outlets is already a top shopping destination for both Shanghai residents and visitors from across the country since its establishment nearly 20 years ago, being the only outlet in the country to achieve an annual retail transaction size of over 6 billion yuan.
The current segment of the outlet is home to more than 600 brands, including leading players like luxury fashion brands GUCCI and Burberry.
Construction on the parking lots started last November and work on the commercial buildings began in February this year.
The shopping complex will aim to serve as a "boundless field," allowing consumers to experience space, scenario and service by integrating surrounding cultural and tourism resources.
The waterways in Qingpu's Zhaoxiang Town will be integrated into the complex to offer a field of leisure activities and an occasion for "micro vacations."
Building on the outlet's mix of commerce, sports, fashion and art, it seeks to offer a more relaxed and engaging shopping and social experience.
In the first seven months, all of Bailian's outlets in the country recorded an increase in both foot traffic and sales.
The group has been actively introducing new product launches and new brands such as outdoor niche brands to cater to latest consumption trends.
Outlet shopping malls have been outperforming other retail sectors in recent years.
According to the China Commerce Association for General Merchandise, total transaction size of a combined 251 outlet shopping malls around the country reached 239 billion yuan in 2024, up 4 percent from that of 2023.