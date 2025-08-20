Construction on the second phase of the Qingpu Bailian Outlets Plaza, which is expected to become the biggest outlet in Asia, is on schedule and it is expected to open next year.

The new phase will feature 30,000 square meters of commercial space, with about 20,000 square meters dedicated to retail operations, and will introduce around 100 new shops.

The project is also expected to add approximately 2,500 parking spaces, significantly enhancing the shopping experience, according to Bailian Group.

The two phases will be linked by two bridges amid Shanghai's latest efforts to upgrade commercial spaces and to push for the integration of agriculture, culture, shopping and tourism.

The combined shopping complex in suburban Qingpu District is expected to become the biggest in Asia with overall space of 200,000 square meters and estimated annual sales exceeding 7 billion yuan (US$975.34 million).

Qingpu Bailian Outlets is already a top shopping destination for both Shanghai residents and visitors from across the country since its establishment nearly 20 years ago, being the only outlet in the country to achieve an annual retail transaction size of over 6 billion yuan.

The current segment of the outlet is home to more than 600 brands, including leading players like luxury fashion brands GUCCI and Burberry.