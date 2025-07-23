It's not every day that a plane lands in Shanghai with six horses in first class.
A China Eastern Airlines cargo flight touched down at Pudong International Airport on Wednesday with six Warmblood horses from Germany and the Netherlands on board.
Their trip began in Amsterdam and took nearly 11 hours.
It was the first time China Eastern Logistics had partnered with European stables for full horse transport services. The carrier created a special air logistics plan for the animals.
Horse racing and equestrian sports are growing fast in China. More international competitions and rising demand for elite horses have created a need for expert transport.
China Eastern said it wants to lead the market. The airline used custom horse containers and temperature-controlled cabins. Each horse had its own space.
Ground teams in Shanghai were ready before landing. Staff handled quarantine, cleaning and unloading. A special area was set up at the airport so the horses could rest after the flight.
One of the animal handlers said the process was smooth and professional. "The horses were calm the whole flight," he said. "Even I had an easy entry process."
China Eastern said it plans to expand the service to other regions, focusing on horse sports and breeding events.