It's not every day that a plane lands in Shanghai with six horses in first class.

A China Eastern Airlines cargo flight touched down at Pudong International Airport on Wednesday with six Warmblood horses from Germany and the Netherlands on board.

Their trip began in Amsterdam and took nearly 11 hours.

It was the first time China Eastern Logistics had partnered with European stables for full horse transport services. The carrier created a special air logistics plan for the animals.

Horse racing and equestrian sports are growing fast in China. More international competitions and rising demand for elite horses have created a need for expert transport.