Shanghai's Putuo District has seen striking economic gains, sweeping urban upgrades, and improved public services from 2021 to 2025, authorities unveiled on Wednesday.

At the third session of Shanghai's "Delivering on the Blueprint: 14th Five-Year Plan Achievements" press conference series on Wednesday morning, the district also positioning itself as a key engine along the Shanghai–Nanjing Industrial Innovation Belt.

Putuo Party Secretary Hu Guangjie detailed the district's transformation during the plan period, joined by Deputy Party Secretary and District Mayor Zhao Liang and senior officials from development, commerce, planning, and environmental departments.

Putuo's fiscal revenue rose at an average annual rate of 10.8 percent – 6.2 points above the city's average – while fixed asset investment grew 8.8 percent annually.

In 2024, GDP reached 159 billion yuan, up 40.8 percent from the end of the 13th Five-Year Plan. Service sector revenues doubled to 261.4 billion yuan, and the district now hosts 38 "billion-yuan buildings," with high-value properties surpassing 6,000 yuan tax output per square meter.

The district's four pillar industries – intelligent software, R&D services, tech finance, and life sciences – have doubled their tax share. Putuo's digital advertising cluster became one of Shanghai's first city-level advertising parks, while the "Half-Marathon Suzhou Creek" commodities hub is accelerating upgrades in metals trading.

Putuo has forged closer ties with eight Yangtze River Delta cities through its innovation belt initiative and expanded its innovation ecosystem. The district now counts 346 "little giant" tech firms and 694 high-tech enterprises, both sharply higher than five years ago.

New measures include the 5 billion yuan "Half-Marathon Suzhou Creek" science and technology fund, the "Innovation Li" cluster, and a "1+N" talent policy supported by an overseas recruitment station.

Putuo also became a national model for social credit systems and led the city in digital government breakthroughs.

The district completed 217 million square meters of housing repairs and supplied 27,500 affordable rental units–five times the previous plan's total. Metro Lines 14 and 15 opened, Line 20 broke ground, and major road projects such as Wuning Road's upgrade improved connectivity. Suzhou Creek's 21-km waterfront is now fully open, dotted with 29 riverside pavilions, five boat docks and the Shanghai Children's Library.

Greening also surged, with 755,000 square meters of new parkland and 12 pocket parks, raising green coverage to 31 percent. Taopu Central Park was named a "Beautiful China" model case.

Putuo became one of Shanghai's first national demonstration districts for balanced compulsory education and brought high-profile schools and childcare facilities to local communities. Its health network now spans 12 community health centers, two sub-centers, and 50 service stations, with 10 smart health posts added since 2021.

Elderly care expanded to 27.5 beds per thousand seniors, alongside 102 community meal sites and 13 newly created senior-friendly communities. Governance upgrades included the city's first district-level online dispute resolution platform and pilot quantum-city applications for smart living.

Hu said the district will continue to "serve the Shanghai–Nanjing innovation corridor, drive quality development, and ensure that residents feel tangible improvements in daily life." The achievements mark a confident close to the 14th Five-Year Plan and a launchpad for the next stage of growth.