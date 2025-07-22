A long-time resident giant grouper at the Shanghai Ocean Aquarium has died, prompting an outpouring of memories and tributes from visitors.

The aquarium confirmed the news in response to a visitor’s inquiry, saying that while the loss is deeply felt, the fish had simply reached the end of its natural life.

Giant groupers typically live around 20 years in the wild, making the nearly 30-year-old fish a true “veteran,” the aquarium said.

Known as a beloved “old employee,” the grouper left a lasting impression on many guests with its massive size and presence.