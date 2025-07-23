Hellobike partners with Ant, Amperex to jointly launch robotaxi company

Hellobike, a Chinese bike-sharing platform, has launched a new robotaxi company, partnering with financial giant Ant Group and electric car battery provider Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd to expedite the adoption of Level 4 autonomous driving technology.

The joint venture, with a registered capital of 1.29 billion yuan (US$179.72 million), is sponsored by the three parties' subsidiaries, which have pledged a total initial investment of over 3 billion yuan.

The new venture aims to capitalize on each party's technological and resource advantages, as well as collaborative efforts, in the research and development of L4 automatic driving technology, improving its safety and reliability, and promoting the commercialization of applications and overall ecological construction.

In April, the three companies inked strategic collaboration agreements to develop L4 autonomous driving technology based on their respective technological and resource advantages.

The new enterprise, founded in Minhang's Xinzhuang Town, complements the region's strategic industrial plan, which has focused on integrated circuits and software information services.

Xinzhuang will continue to capitalize on the benefits of industrial ecology and the integration of industry, university and research, as well as maintain efforts to develop a first-class business environment and provide full lifecycle services to assist new businesses in growing and prospering.