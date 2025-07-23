Hellobike partners with Ant, Amperex to jointly launch robotaxi company
Hellobike, a Chinese bike-sharing platform, has launched a new robotaxi company, partnering with financial giant Ant Group and electric car battery provider Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd to expedite the adoption of Level 4 autonomous driving technology.
The joint venture, with a registered capital of 1.29 billion yuan (US$179.72 million), is sponsored by the three parties' subsidiaries, which have pledged a total initial investment of over 3 billion yuan.
The new venture aims to capitalize on each party's technological and resource advantages, as well as collaborative efforts, in the research and development of L4 automatic driving technology, improving its safety and reliability, and promoting the commercialization of applications and overall ecological construction.
In April, the three companies inked strategic collaboration agreements to develop L4 autonomous driving technology based on their respective technological and resource advantages.
The new enterprise, founded in Minhang's Xinzhuang Town, complements the region's strategic industrial plan, which has focused on integrated circuits and software information services.
Xinzhuang will continue to capitalize on the benefits of industrial ecology and the integration of industry, university and research, as well as maintain efforts to develop a first-class business environment and provide full lifecycle services to assist new businesses in growing and prospering.
Industry bigwigs attend pharma meet
Minhang District hosted an industry forum featuring leading players and top executives of pharma companies last month.
In 2024, the size of the biopharmaceutical industry in Minhang reached 67.6 billion (US$9.39 billion). The industry currently hosts 882 biopharmaceutical enterprises, including four listed companies.
The forum focused on topics such as the challenges and regulatory policies for the internationalization of local innovative drug developers, breakthrough practices of AI-driven drug R&D and new rules for cross-border cooperation and capital operation. Guest speakers from leading players such as Beigene, Hengrui Pharma, Shandong Luye Pharma and Henlius Biotech shared their insights at the gathering.
During the forum, Innovent Biologics announced it has launched a new incubator in Minhang to serve as an innovative and open platform to provide scientific, operational and resource support for the resident enterprises and promote the development of industrial innovation through empowering synergy and ecological co-construction.
The incubator will focus on advancing early-stage drug development, building translational medicine platforms and incubating startups.
This effort aims to further enhance the region's biomedical incubation capabilities and strengthen its scientific and technological support in the field.
The company expects to commercialize a total of 17 new drugs and treatments this year, and in 2027, the product revenue will reach 20 billion yuan.
Minhang expects to take this event as an opportunity to establish a friendly business environment and interactive relationship with the executives of innovative drug companies, and ensure the future development of the biopharmaceutical industry with the best service and the best business environment.
Siemens Energy starts work on new plant in Minhang
Siemens Energy started construction of a new customized plant for its subsidiary, Siemens High Voltage Switchgear Ltd Shanghai, in the Minhang Economic and Technological Development Zone in early June.
The project covers an area of about 3 hectares, expected to be put into operation by mid-2026. It will support the company's innovation roadmap and market expansion over the next decade.
"The project will focus on the research, development and manufacturing of environmentally friendly gas-insulated metal-enclosed switchgear," said Wu Jun, general manager of Siemens High Voltage Switchgear Ltd Shanghai.
Upon completion, the facility will serve as a global production and R&D center.
It took only one year for the project to complete the required processes, such as project intent confirmation, business registration, land usage rights confirmation, construction permit and groundbreaking.
The new plant will feature cutting-edge robotic automation, an intelligent warehousing and logistics system, end-to-end digital connectivity and deep integration of artificial intelligence technologies.
Siemens High Voltage Switchgear Ltd Shanghai, founded in 2001 by Siemens Energy and Shanghai Electric, has become a leading player in China's high-voltage power equipment industry.
The Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce officially recognized the company as a foreign-invested R&D center in February 2023.
Its high-voltage switchgear products are widely used across China and exported to more than 47 countries and regions.