Shanghai honored two expatriates with honorary citizenship and 28 with the Magnolia Gold Award on Monday for their contributions to the city's development.

Simon Lichtenberg, founder and CEO of Trayton Group, and Severin Schwan, chairman of Roche Group, became the 51st "Honorary Citizens of Shanghai" since 1997.

One of Fudan University's first international students, Lichtenberg, from Denmark, came to Shanghai in 1987 to study Chinese language and culture. He founded Trayton Group in 1995, which designs, manufactures, and distributes upholstered furniture, after moving to Shanghai in 1993.

His founding chairmanship and later vice chairship helped merge the Danish Chamber of Commerce for all of China. He worked closely with Chinese government departments at various levels to share his wisdom and insights on China's development, from grassroots management to business environment optimization to foreigner-focused services.

The city awarded him the Magnolia Silver Award in 2006 and the Magnolia Gold Award in 2019 for his contributions.

In response to his letter in May, President Xi Jinping expressed his gratitude to him for promoting Sino-Danish cooperation, improving the foreign investment environment, and encouraged him to continue to serve as a bridge for China's high-level opening-up and Sino-European friendship and cooperation.

"Becoming an honorary citizen of Shanghai is an incredible honor for me," he said. "I am forever grateful to the Shanghai government and people for this humbling recognition. Only 51 people have received it. This gesture also shows Shanghai's high openness."