Pujiang Innovation Forum discusses scientific collaboration and innovation

Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily

Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily

A three-day 2025 Pujiang Innovation Forum opened in Shanghai over the weekend, emphasizing global scientific collaboration and innovation. The Ministry of Science and Technology and the Shanghai government, which convened the forum, welcomed 550 participants from over 300 organizations in 45 countries and regions for its largest event. Over 30 forums and talks are planned on topics such as AI for research, quantum intelligence, and controllable nuclear fusion. The roster includes Nobel, Wolf, and Turing Prize winners, as well as officials, entrepreneurs, investors, and researchers.

Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily

They shared insights into the development trends of the future and proposed forward-thinking proposals for scientific and technological innovation. The InnoMatch Technology Transfer Conference, the forum's main event, included over 80 products and scenarios in cutting-edge industries. Over 120 prominent businesses, as well as over 200 universities, research institutes, and service organizations, participated online and offline. Shanghai Jiao Tong University showed brain-computer interface dedicated chips as well as the design and deployment of a magic cube drone system, while Huashan Hospital's therapeutic DC vaccination for glioblastoma demonstrated its strong biomedical innovation capability.

Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily

"InnoMatch is a very good platform for technology managers all over the world to exchange new ideas and technologies that could be commercialized across the border between China and the rest of the world," said Guy Veravej Ornthanalai, CEO of Intellectual Design Group (IDG) Thailand. "We hope to establish a close partnership with InnoMatch and bring more innovation from China to Thailand and Southeast Asia, and also from Thailand to China. I think this is the start of a good partnership." Another forum event, the WeStart Entrepreneurship and Investment Conference, drew 1,487 proposals in biomedicine, integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, and future sectors, including 71 from overseas. From these, 100 proposals were chosen for roadshows. More than 100 venture capital firms, banks, insurance companies, and other financial institutions gathered on-site to offer financial assistance and professional advice to the entrepreneurial ventures.

Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily