A Tesla robotics technician is suing the electric carmaker for US$51 million, alleging he was seriously injured when a robot malfunctioned at the company’s Fremont, California, factory, The Independent has reported.

The lawsuit, filed by 50-year-old Peter Hinterdobler, claims he was helping disassemble the robot on July 22, 2023, when its arm suddenly released with “great force,” knocking him unconscious and leaving him with severe injuries. Medical bills have already exceeded US$1 million and could climb by another US$6 million, according to court filings cited by The Independent.

Hinterdobler is seeking damages for pain and suffering, emotional distress, lost wages, diminished future earning capacity, and household services — totaling US$51 million. The complaint also accuses Tesla of negligence, saying the robot had been placed in an unsafe area and was not properly de-energized or secured before work began.

The suit further alleges Tesla withheld video footage of the incident, despite repeated requests, and claims FANUC, the robot’s manufacturer, is liable for design flaws and safety failures.

Tesla and FANUC have not yet responded to the allegations, The Independent said.