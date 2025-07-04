Tomorrowland, the world's leading electronic music festival from Belgium, will make its China debut on November 22 with a one-day show at Hero Dome, on Shanghai's Bund waterfront.

The show, "The Magic of Tomorrowland," will be the festival's first indoor event.

"We chose Shanghai because of its vibrant music scene and cultural openness," said Bruno Vanwelsenaers, CEO of WEAREONE.world, the group behind the festival. "It's the right city for this new chapter."

Tomorrowland, held each year in Boom, Belgium, since 2005, has grown into one of the world's most iconic music festivals.

The show has been designed specifically for China, with a theme inspired by paper.

"Paper is one of China's greatest inventions – a medium for stories and memories. That's why the show centers on paper, from visuals to narrative," said Clinton Lau, head of music festivals at Hero Esports and head of music at INS Land.

The event marks the beginning of a long-term cultural exchange between Chinese and international artists.

"This is not a one-off event," Vanwelsenaers said. "We'll bring some of the world's top DJs, but also highlight Chinese talent – with plans to bring Chinese DJs to Europe as well."

Dino Ying, founder of Hero Esports and INS Land, the show's co-producers, said: "We believe 'The Magic of Tomorrowland' will be a landmark event that helps shape the future of entertainment in China."