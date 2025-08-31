NBA's "Linsanity" star Jeremy Lin announced his retirement in a video posted on Weibo today, calling it the most difficult decision of his life.

“As professional athletes, we always know ‘retirement’ is somewhere ahead,” Lin said. “I knew one day I would have to leave, but now that the moment has come, it’s still the hardest decision I’ve ever made.”

Lin reflected on his journey, saying it was his greatest honor to play under the brightest lights and prove doubters wrong about his size and background. He called it “a crazy dream come true” to play basketball on a global stage and promised he would always be the child who felt joy just touching a ball.

He thanked fans, family, and supporters who stood by him during both triumphs and struggles. “Our memories go far beyond basketball itself,” he said. “It’s a journey I never wanted to end, but it’s time for us to move forward together.”

Lin, born in 1988 in California and a Harvard graduate, is considered the most successful Asian-American guard in NBA history. He ignited “Linsanity” in 2012 with the New York Knicks, leading a six-game win streak and scoring 38 points against the Lakers. Over his NBA career, he played 480 games with an average of 11.6 points, later winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors.

In 2019, Lin moved to the Chinese Basketball Association with the Beijing Ducks, later joining the Guangzhou Loong Lions. Since 2023, he has played in Taiwan’s professional league.