A set of commemorative stamps were released in Shanghai today to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The stamps were unveiled at the historic Sihang Warehouse War Memorial, a landmark site of China's resistance. Designed around the 14-year struggle, the series highlights major battles and wartime sculptures, blending artistic expression with historical depth.

To accompany the launch, a themed stamp exhibition also opened at the memorial gallery.

Running through October 8, it features rare stamp collections and archival photos from across the country, retracing China's wartime struggle and later achievements. Visitors on opening day could take part in stamp collection activities and view limited-edition philatelic works.