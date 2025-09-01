According to the Cangshan Erhai National Nature Reserve Administration, four people were caught in separate incidents in late August. One climber, surnamed Xiao, scaled the peak alone after searching for a route online, while two others, Sun and Wang, became lost and had to call for help, consuming substantial public rescue resources.

Authorities in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, are investigating a string of illegal climbs on the Cangshan Mountains, after several hikers strayed into restricted areas of the protected reserve and triggered costly rescue operations, Shanghai-based The Paper reported.

Another man, Shao, organized nine people to enter the mountain to forage for mushrooms, and had previously trespassed into core areas such as Heilongtan.

Officials said the cases violated local conservation rules and endangered both the climbers and the fragile environment.

"What may seem like a simple mountain hike can actually damage the humus layer, making it difficult for wild fungi to regenerate, while also threatening rare plants such as Cangshan rhododendrons," enforcement officer Zhang Zuqiang told reporters.

All four individuals have been placed under formal investigation under the Cangshan Protection Regulations, and authorities said case outcomes will be disclosed once concluded.