A wave of recent events and developments in Minhang

Eternal arts across centuries Ti Gong

Science and tech awards The Shanghai Science and Technology Awards were given to 67 projects and young scientists from Minhang for their innovative work in late August. Compared to previous years, Minhang had the most winners this year, making up roughly 32.5 percent of all award winners in the city. These awards honor their contributions to scientific and technological advancement as well as works that popularize science.

Big win for SR Minhang's esports team Specific Reaction won the Naraka: Bladepoint Mid-Season Championship Trio Tournament at the Esports World Cup 25 Festival, which concluded in late August in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The SR team became the first club in Naraka: Bladepoint Pro League history to win first place in both the Solo and Trio events within the same season. SR's headquarters are located in the Star Ring Center, the southern wing of the Shanghai eSports Center in Minhang.

Street art on Yunle Rd Huacao Town's Yunle Road is hosting a new street art season as part of the second installment of the "Street Art Museum" initiative. Along the 400-meter stretch of Yunle Road, about 80 works, encompassing calligraphy, painting and seal carving, are on display, all selected from nearly 300 submissions. The first season of the initiative attracted around 20,000 visitors last year. This year's thematic exhibition, meanwhile, pays tribute to the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Yungang Grottoes promotional center

The Yungang Grottoes Authorization Center opened in late August at the China Property Rights Innovation Design Industry Base within Minhang's Xinzhuang Industrial Park. The center will collaborate with industry leaders to develop three core offerings: digital promotional content, immersive cultural tourism experiences and creative derivative products. In the long term, it aims to reinforce the foundational IP value of Yungang Grottoes while promoting the dissemination of its profound cultural and historical heritage. Additionally, a special exhibition showcasing Yungang Grottoes collections will kick off in late September in Shanghai, running for six months.

Weidu Tianji registers in Hongqiao Shanghai Weidu Tianji Network Technology Co has been registered in Hongqiao Town, with an initial investment of 200 million yuan (US$27.8 million). The company will focus on developing, operating, and selling smart fresh food counters. Additionally, it will engage in cross-border Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and artificial intelligence databases.

Districts connected The direct connection project linking Xinghong Road W. in Minhang District and Xuling Road in Qingpu District was completed in August. Aimed at enhancing local traffic conditions, the project will not only ease traffic pressure during the China International Import Expo but also facilitate collaboration in industrial resources and public services.

Chinese mart

LIPAO LAND commercial complex in the Xinhong Subdistrict has introduced a Chinese mart adorned with over 20 ancient-style scenes. The month-long fair features chess parlors and tea houses where visitors can engage in a range of traditional pastimes with deep roots in ancient Chinese dynasties. Beyond immersive experiences, the fair also offers customized cuisine and beverages inspired by traditional Chinese medicine. Organizers aim to revive traditional culture while introducing young shoppers to the charm of heritage. The commercial complex's prime location within the Hongqiao transportation hub helps expand the fair's accessibility and reach.