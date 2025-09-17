The total value of China's top 100 brands increased 25 percent to a combined value of US$1.2 trillion, reversing a two-year decline.
The 2025 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Chinese Brands Report revealed that tech giant Tencent retains its position as China's most valuable brand for the fifth consecutive year with a brand value of US$198 billion and 53 percent year-on-year brand value growth.
The return to the growth trajectory following a slight drop of 4 percent last year shows resilience and momentum in technology sectors and ongoing overseas expansions.
This strong momentum amid a challenging period is credited to artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, strong financial services, overseas expansion and the rebound of China's technology titans, according to the report.
As many as 68 brands in the top 100 listing increased their brand value, almost twice as many as in 2024.
Sirius Wang, Managing Director of Product & Operations at Kantar China, noted: "Chinese brands are rapidly advancing the frontier of AI adoption, not just in consumer experiences, but across industrial and creative ecosystems.
The brand value is a combination of consumer brand preference which includes the opinions of 40,600 respondents about 2,100 brands across 141 categories, and corporate market valuation based on the stock market performance between March 2024 and March 2025.
Alibaba reclaims the No. 2 spot with its brand value rising 23 percent to US$84.4 billion.
There are three newcomers and four re-entries, with Mixue Bingcheng soaring to No. 51 with US$4 billion in value, thanks to its freshly made tea, cost-effective supply chain and strong brand identity for its affordable drinks.
The growing demand for sustainable travel and mobility options has fanned the demand for new-energy vehicles (NEVs).
Second fastest riser, automaker BYD came in at No. 18 with US$17.2 billion value, adding 78 percent from a year ago, fueled by its ongoing innovation in intelligent driving technology and strategic partnerships that have expanded its market reach. Rival XPENG stood at No. 80 with US$2.2 billion.
Doreen Wang, Kantar China CEO and Global Chair of Kantar BrandZ, commented: "In today's volatile global landscape, Chinese brands should focus on creating brands that are emotionally resonant, functionally superior and culturally relevant."
The fastest risers are characterized by their ambitious moves into new markets, demographics or categories.
Electronics giant Xiaomi, the fastest-growing brand, has exemplified this by broadening its connected tech ecosystem to include high-tech, semi-autonomous NEVs.