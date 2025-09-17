The total value of China's top 100 brands increased 25 percent to a combined value of US$1.2 trillion, reversing a two-year decline.



The 2025 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Chinese Brands Report revealed that tech giant Tencent retains its position as China's most valuable brand for the fifth consecutive year with a brand value of US$198 billion and 53 percent year-on-year brand value growth.

The return to the growth trajectory following a slight drop of 4 percent last year shows resilience and momentum in technology sectors and ongoing overseas expansions.

This strong momentum amid a challenging period is credited to artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, strong financial services, overseas expansion and the rebound of China's technology titans, according to the report.

As many as 68 brands in the top 100 listing increased their brand value, almost twice as many as in 2024.

Sirius Wang, Managing Director of Product & Operations at Kantar China, noted: "Chinese brands are rapidly advancing the frontier of AI adoption, not just in consumer experiences, but across industrial and creative ecosystems.