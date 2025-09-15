Xibei, a well-known Chinese restaurant chain, apologized on Monday and pledged to prepape more dishes freshly on-site after internet celebrity Luo Yonghao accused the chain of using "almost all pre-made dishes."

The apology stated that the brand would "adjust the pre-processing techniques of its central kitchen to on-site processing in stores as much as possible." Before October 1, 2025, Xibei outlets across the country will gradually complete the relevant adjustments.

Simultaneously, Xibei is communicating with upstream suppliers to shorten the shelf life of ingredients as much as possible while ensuring food safety and inventory turnover.

Xibei said that it welcomes suggestions from customers for improvement and stated that the brand would "actively and continuously make corrections."

The controversy began on September 10, when Luo posted on Weibo, claiming that Xibei's dishes were "almost all pre-made, and so expensive." He also called on authorities to legislate to force restaurants to disclose whether they use pre-prepared dishes.