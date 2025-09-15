Xibei, a well-known Chinese restaurant chain, apologized on Monday and pledged to prepape more dishes freshly on-site after internet celebrity Luo Yonghao accused the chain of using "almost all pre-made dishes."
The apology stated that the brand would "adjust the pre-processing techniques of its central kitchen to on-site processing in stores as much as possible." Before October 1, 2025, Xibei outlets across the country will gradually complete the relevant adjustments.
Simultaneously, Xibei is communicating with upstream suppliers to shorten the shelf life of ingredients as much as possible while ensuring food safety and inventory turnover.
Xibei said that it welcomes suggestions from customers for improvement and stated that the brand would "actively and continuously make corrections."
The controversy began on September 10, when Luo posted on Weibo, claiming that Xibei's dishes were "almost all pre-made, and so expensive." He also called on authorities to legislate to force restaurants to disclose whether they use pre-prepared dishes.
In response, Jia Guolong, founder of Xibei, publicly refuted Luo's claims on September 11, insisting that none of the chain's dishes met the national regulatory definition of pre-made food. To bolster transparency, the company promptly disclosed detailed kitchen processes and even invited customers to observe the preparation of the dishes Luo had referenced.
Jia also threatened to file a lawsuit against Luo, alleging that as an influential public figure, Luo's allegation has inflicted damage to Xibei's reputation.
Unfazed by the legal threat, Luo escalated the situation by offering a 100,000-yuan (US$14,004) reward on social media for what he called "authentic evidence" that Xibei used pre-made dishes.
The same day, Luo hosted a live broadcast on social media, stating that he was not opposed to pre-prepared dishes itself but aimed to promote greater transparency within the industry.
On Monday, he responded to Xibei's apology letter by asking, "What about the false promise of '100% no pre-made dishes'?" and "Since you start replacing the processes on October 1, does that mean you will continue selling the current dishes before October 1?"