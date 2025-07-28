French cosmetics firm L'Oréal officially unveiled "the Beauty of Longevity" concept in China during the International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) Shanghai 2025 in early July.

L'Oreal has spent over a decade to explore the beauty of longevity which ranges from basic efficacy active ingredients to exclusive bioactive factors, from anti-aging skincare to longevity skincare, explained Dhimoy Roy, vice president of L'Oreal Research & Innovation North Asia.

It has established beauty as one of the fundamental pillars of longevity, demonstrating that skin health is a vital part of a longer, healthier life. The beauty giant intends to fully leverage the integrated approach to empower consumers to take care of not only their skin, but their body and minds as well.

L'Oréal's Longevity Integrative Science seeks to explore how cellular activity, communication, and inflammation impact skin aging, and targets the root causes of biological aging through a multi-faceted approach for extending skin cellular health span, Roy added.

The science seeks to combine technology advances and skin expertise to move from corrective care to preventive care by targeting the root causes of biological aging and extending the skin's cellular health span.

The beauty industry has a unique opportunity to contribute to healthy aging, and it is committed to leading the way through the L'Oréal Longevity Integrative Science.

Beauty, however, is still largely restricted in a limited framework under the current social and cultural circumstances.

"We want to spread the concept that age shall by no means restrict the pursuit of beauty, and thus inspire the enthusiasm for better life across all age groups," according to Lan Zhenzhen, chief corporate affairs and engagement officer of L'Oréal North Asia and China.

"We hope to establish a new concept of beauty over the whole life cycle, and that beauty is closely connected with longevity regardless of the actual age," she noted.

By bringing its resources together, L'Oréal aims to build a new consumption momentum based on the new concepts of the beauty of longevity and to bridge the generational gap through the promotion of beauty in different facets.

Based on this vision, the company has also worked with the Shanghai Consumer Rights Protection Committee to hold seminars and public welfare lessons, among other trial programs, to enable senior residents to embrace another chapter of their life.