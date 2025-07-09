I first interviewed Kate Wenqi Zhu in April 2022, while I was finishing my journalism degree at the University of Sheffield. I had been following Kate, a Chinese student who had topped in mathematical modeling at Oxford and became the subject of online attacks.

Several influential media outlets had already interviewed her. Unlike other interviewers, I had no significant credentials beyond a small personal webpage. I still emailed her at her Oxford profile address. I was surprised when she replied that very night.

Kate agreed to an in-person interview at Oxford. We stayed in light contact until our schedules aligned, and she asked me to come to Oxford in May for the interview and join her for a formal dinner at her college the night before.

I arrived early that day, wondering what we would talk about. Kate, 28, arrived in a black suit and matching trousers with her hair in a neat bun.

"People online judge me a lot for what I wear," she said. "So tonight, I'm just going with a full suit."

She seemed small and confident in person, even younger than in images. She introduced me to two of her friends. I was surprised how effortlessly the conversation flowed. I am usually reserved in social gatherings, but Kate had a natural knack for making people feel comfortable. I sometimes forgot I was sitting next to Oxford's math star.

We discussed daily life, academics, and amusing moments from our days as students. I was drawn to her confidence, intelligence, and joy that night, which had made her the target of vicious Internet attacks.

She gave us a tour of her college after dinner. I strolled through Oxford's darkness with the other two girls, secretly considering applying for a master's degree.

The following morning, we met at a brunch café for the interview. I brought her a box of chocolates, which she later shared on Weibo. Even when I asked her questions that she had undoubtedly answered countless times before, she remained patient. She told me about her experience working in Hong Kong, where she organized a feminist event called "Pink Day." Because of her youthful appearance, she was frequently overlooked in professional situations.

"A woman can make a group of men uncomfortable if she excels in both math and finance – and being wealthy while doing it," she said.