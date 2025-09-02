At the 2025 Harbin Marathon on August 31, a nurse from Fujian Province captured not only a championship title but also the attention of millions online.

Zhang Shuihua, a nurse at the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 35 minutes, and 27 seconds to win the domestic women's category. The achievement quickly earned her the nickname "the fastest nurse in China."

Yet it was Zhang's tearful words after the race that set off a heated public debate. Fighting back emotion before the cameras, she made an appeal to her hospital leadership in an interview:

"I don't need a special holiday. I just hope my leaders can support me in swapping shifts on weekends. Coming here to compete was really difficult. Everyone knows how busy and exhausted medical staff are. I only ask for the chance to run with their understanding," she told Harbin Daily.

According to Zhang, her head nurse had previously told her that marathon was a personal hobby, and if she wanted to attend, she would need to arrange shift changes with colleagues. If they agreed, she could go; if not, she would have to give up the race, according to the report.

Her remarks quickly went viral, raising questions about how workplaces should balance professional obligations with personal pursuits.

On Chinese social media, opinions split sharply. Many praised Zhang, arguing that medical workers shoulder exhausting schedules and deserve encouragement — especially when achieving something as extraordinary as a national marathon title.

Others, however, sided with her supervisors, insisting that no individual's hobby should override team responsibilities, as it would be unfair to other staff.

As the discussion escalated, Zhang posted a clarification online, saying she had been in communication with her hospital and that leaders had expressed their full support.

"I will, as always, put my professional duties first," she wrote. The post was later deleted, and comments on her account were disabled.

Amid the uproar, the Fuzhou Municipal Health Commission responded that such matters should be handled through internal staffing arrangements within each hospital and department.