No sooner had I sat down on a bus last Saturday than a noise erupted behind me. It was loud enough to drown out the whole carriage.

I looked back and saw a middle-aged man playing his cellphone at full volume. It was blaring a loud talk by a certain streamer, who seemed to appeal more to emotion than to reason.

I hesitated only a few seconds before I stood up, turned around and politely asked him if he could turn down the volume. I had expected a possible showdown, but to my pleasant surprise, the man nodded and quickly silenced the instrument.

The silent scene on the bus running in suburban Shanghai didn't last long, however. At the next stop, a young man got on the bus and sat to my left across the aisle. Although there were more passengers now, the noise from his phone was penetrating.

Waving my right hand, I said hello to him, hoping to attract his attention. His eyes glued to his mobile, which blared whipsaw bursts of video programs, he turned a deaf ear to my greeting.

I was about to say hello to him again, but before I opened my mouth, the driver gave an order from his seat: "Turn off the speaker!"

All of a sudden, the bus became quiet again, and it remained so until the end.

"Thank you for maintaining order aboard the bus," I said to the driver at the final stop, when all the other passengers had left.

"Well," he replied with a shy smile, surprised by my praise, "you also did a good thing by asking the first passenger to silence his cellphone. And when the second one made noise with his mobile, I had to respond quickly."

"You did a great job," I assured him.

"Earlier when I tried to stop passengers from making noises with their cellphones, some complained that I spoke too loudly," he recalled in amusement. "But if I do not reasonably raise my voice, they will not hear me."

"You did right, and when you gave an order just now, you spoke with a proper tone," I said. He smiled and thanked me for my words of encouragement.