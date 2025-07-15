Storm in a teacup? Taiyuan restaurant's lion cub tea sparks legal concerns

A viral new afternoon tea experience in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, has sparked heated public debate – not for the food, but for allowing diners to cuddle lion cubs. Recent posts on Chinese social media show customers enjoying afternoon tea alongside up-close interactions with lion cubs, llamas, and deer. The venue, Wanhui Restaurant, features the animal experience as part of a 1,078-yuan (US$150) four-person set menu, which also includes desserts and drinks.

The restaurant, which opened in June, markets itself as a Cantonese eatery with a "cute pet park". Some posts mention customers lining up early to secure limited interaction slots, with only about 20 tickets available each day. However, the service has raised serious concerns about legality and animal welfare. Critics have questioned whether close contact with wild animals, especially lion cubs, is permitted under Chinese law. In response, restaurant staff told local media they have the necessary licenses to keep the animals and employ professional handlers. "We are just like a zoo," a staff member argued. "Why can't lions be used for commercial purposes?" But officials from the Shanxi Forestry and Grassland Bureau disagreed. They confirmed to news outlet Red Star News that close contact between humans and wild animals is prohibited and said they were "urgently investigating" the case. This is not the first time "intimate animal experiences" have caused controversy in China. Last month, a hotel in the southwest city of Chongqing was ordered to suspend a "red panda wake-up call" service, which involved bringing red pandas to hotel rooms for guest interactions.

According to the Chongqing Forestry Bureau, the service was halted over safety risks, even though the animals were reportedly vaccinated. There had been cases of customers being scratched or bitten. Red pandas are classified as a National Level II protected species in China. While generally considered gentle, experts warn that their shy nature can lead to unpredictable behavior under stress. In recent years, petting experiences with animals like alpacas, capybaras, and now lion cubs have become trendy across malls, hotels, and restaurants. But experts caution that such trends could fuel public misconceptions – making people wrongly believe wild animals are inherently tame and exist to entertain humans.