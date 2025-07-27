Four Shanghai-based AI models simultaneously tackled math problems designed by Fields Medalist Shing-Tung Yau at the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference on Saturday.

Their real-time solutions were projected on a large screen, showing how each system, developed by leading labs including Shanghai AI Lab, SenseTime, StepFunAI, and MiniMax, processed complex reasoning step by step.

The challenge was a centerpiece of the Forum on Mathematical Frontiers and Foundational Reconstructions of AI.

Each model solved the same problem in different ways. The Shanghai AI Lab model quickly found the right approach without extra steps.

StepFun identified key mathematical structures and checked their accuracy. MiniMax added follow-up answers after solving the main question. SenseTime used step-by-step proofs with formulas and substitutions.

Organizers said the exercise highlighted the potential and current limitations of AI in symbolic reasoning.