Before heading to Beijing for the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting, Ambassador of the Republic of Namibia to China Elia Kaiyamo visited the Shanghai Museum East Branch this week. He described the museum as a bridge between civilizations.

Kaiyamo claimed that the Shanghai Museum is a great example of how two countries can exchange ideas and fall in love with each other's culture.

He also extended an invitation: "I hope our Chinese friends can visit Namibia one day, to experience our natural wonders and unique culture."