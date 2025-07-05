The China Creative Pavilion (CCP) will make its third appearance at the Paris Design Week in September.
The CCP will showcase Chinese creativity through design, tradition and modern culture.
The 2025 theme is "Wei Way, Oui Designs!" The Chinese term "Wei" means "to act," and the French word "Oui" means "yes." Through design, Chinese and French cultures will explore innovation and action.
The concept combines traditional Chinese philosophy and current design methods, encouraging worldwide audiences to reconsider cultural exchange.
Professor Lou Yongqi, president of Shanghai University of Engineering Science and director of Tongji University's SustainX Design Research Center, said that the pavilion will demonstrate China's design strength and promote cultural confidence.
"Chinese design is not a fixed style," Lou said. "It is a constant force of action. I believe that more creative ideas from Shanghai will make it to the global stage, inspiring new typologies for world design."
This year, 15 Chinese companies and 20 designers and artists will take part in the event. The exhibition will feature furniture, jewellery, pottery, sustainable design, fragrances and material innovations.
In addition to Chinese designers, foreign designers living in China will offer their interpretations of Chinese aesthetics, bringing international depth to the showcase.
Tongji University has been instrumental in curating the exhibition since its inception in 2023. This year's exhibition will feature nine original pieces by faculty, students and alumni.
Hu Fei, dean of Tongji University's College of Design and Innovation, emphasized the university's expanding influence.
"Tongji is not just a participant – we are building an innovation ecosystem," Hu said. "It will enhance China's influence in global material innovation and offer new cooperation opportunities for companies."
The exhibition emphasizes urban revitalization and future living, displaying innovative products, technologies, and business strategies. In November, a Sino-French academic forum will expand international dialogue.