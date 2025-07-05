The China Creative Pavilion (CCP) will make its third appearance at the Paris Design Week in September.

The CCP will showcase Chinese creativity through design, tradition and modern culture.

The 2025 theme is "Wei Way, Oui Designs!" The Chinese term "Wei" means "to act," and the French word "Oui" means "yes." Through design, Chinese and French cultures will explore innovation and action.

The concept combines traditional Chinese philosophy and current design methods, encouraging worldwide audiences to reconsider cultural exchange.

Professor Lou Yongqi, president of Shanghai University of Engineering Science and director of Tongji University's SustainX Design Research Center, said that the pavilion will demonstrate China's design strength and promote cultural confidence.

"Chinese design is not a fixed style," Lou said. "It is a constant force of action. I believe that more creative ideas from Shanghai will make it to the global stage, inspiring new typologies for world design."