A bilingual edition of "The Story of the Left Bank of Suzhou Creek" was launched over the weekend during the Shanghai Book Fair.

Written by Zhu Yining, who's dedicated to walking tours around Shanghai, the book takes readers on a vivid yet thoughtful journey through 12 historic buildings along the city's iconic creek. It traces their past and present, their connections, and the stories of the people who shaped them.

The book is positioned as a city walk guide for young people, a window into Shanghai for international tourists, and a resource for future exhibitions and research on the city's culture and history.