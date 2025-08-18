A bilingual edition of "The Story of the Left Bank of Suzhou Creek" was launched over the weekend during the Shanghai Book Fair.
Written by Zhu Yining, who's dedicated to walking tours around Shanghai, the book takes readers on a vivid yet thoughtful journey through 12 historic buildings along the city's iconic creek. It traces their past and present, their connections, and the stories of the people who shaped them.
The book is positioned as a city walk guide for young people, a window into Shanghai for international tourists, and a resource for future exhibitions and research on the city's culture and history.
The book release was followed by a panel discussion featuring five experts from different fields, who shared their insights and observations about the creek.
Andy Boreham, a Shanghai Daily columnist and a long-time foreign resident of the city, noted that Suzhou Creek has become a riverside destination for jogging, city walks, photography, and café-to-bar culture – a place where people can soak in art and urban life. For many expats in Shanghai, he said, it's now an essential stop.
Zhu Dajian, distinguished professor at Tongji University, pointed out that Suzhou Creek is fast becoming a model for world-class waterfronts. With culture, commerce, ecology, and community life seamlessly woven together, it stands as a vital pillar of Shanghai's ambitions of becoming a leading global city.