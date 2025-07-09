Virtual reality meets real life at Neo World

Ti Gong

"Neo World," a large-scale metaverse-themed block, opened to the public in Xuhui District on Tuesday, where virtual IPs are integrating into real life in an innovative way. Located in the Caohejing area, the heart of Xuhui's tech corridor, the 1.9-kilometer-long block brings popular game characters off the screen and into the cityscape. It features oversized installations including a seven-meter-tall "Honkai: Star Rail" mech, "Bangboo" from "Zenless Zone Zero," and "Man Man" from "AFK Journey." The block's mascot Xiu Xiu, a blue-gray kitten, turns into guide signs scattered around the block, guiding visitors through interactive AR installations and pop-up activations.

Infrastructure has embraced a gamified aesthetic with bus stops, green spaces, and non-motor vehicle zones spruced up. The game machine frames and pop-up boxes in the green belt of Guilin Park Metro Station await people's activation, and the city's first anime-themed bus stop has been created on Tianlin Road and Hongcao Road, under a collaboration with hit tactical game "Arknights." The neuron-themed urban furniture along Cangwu Road transforms non-motor vehicle parking areas into interactive scenes. The block integrates retail complexes with surrounding headquarters of major gaming companies like miHoYo and Lilith. Cultural attractions including the Video Game Museum of CADPA, one of the largest game museums in China, and Shanghai Radio Museum form a dual-powered ecosystem, fusing gaming IP development with lifestyle-driven consumption.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The district's newly opened flagship commercial development, The Ring Live, is also located in the complex. It spans over 100,000 square meters and houses a mix of retail, dining, and entertainment offerings like Pop Mart and guzi (a catchall term for spin-off goods tied to anime, music and gaming) stores. The site supports a full-spectrum anime and gaming consumer economy – from collectible toys and cosplay studios to immersive pop-up experiences tied to franchises.

Ti Gong

To mark the launch, Neo World is hosting the "Neo World Summer Carnival" from July 18 to August 17, as part of the 2025 Shanghai Tourism Festival and International Animation Month. Centered around mascot "Xiu Xiu's" digital adventure, the event will feature cosplay parades and music festivals. During the carnival, IP-themed activities on popular games such as "Arknights," "Genshin Impact," and "Identity V" will be staged every weekend, and the specially set "midsummer night" special performance will gather top domestic bands, symphony orchestras, and local idol girl groups, and invite AKB48 Team SH to stage a special show.

Ti Gong

"We want to present a carnival for ACG (anime, comic, game) fans with IP, pop-up stores and check-in spots," said Jin Jianhong, deputy director of the Xuhui District Culture and Tourism Bureau. "The 2.0 and 3.0 versions of the block will be launched in the year end with more ACG elements." Metaverse consumption coupons will be issued. "We have witnessed a strong anime carnival atmosphere this summer and many fans have been visiting our installations at the block," said Xia Wenting, a representative from miHoYo.